Tony Mokbel’s bid for freedom set to receive boost

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

A 2000 page report which could help free underworld figure Tony Mokbel from jail is imminent.

It’s expected the report, as part of the Lawyer X Royal Commission, will find his convictions were tainted because his lawyer was used as a police informer.

The report is due as soon as Tuesday.

“Tony Mokbel is very keen to get out of jail,” Patrick Carlyon from the Herald Sun told Neil Mitchell.

“A lot of legal observers, in listening to the evidence, think he has a very good case for appeal.”

(Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

