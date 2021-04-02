Tony Shaw ‘nearly fainted’ when he got this (unwanted) haircut

Tony Shaw was sporting a new haircut when turned up to speak to Neil Mitchell at the Royal Children’s Hospital today.

“What have you done?” Neil Mitchell asked him.

“You look like Dustin Martin!”

Shawry explained…

“I went into the hairdresser the other day and I said ‘Mate, all I want to do is shave a little bit off the sides and have a part and go one side’,” he said.

“I thought he said one point five was the clipper, but it ended up being point five!

“When he did the first line of it I nearly fainted.”

