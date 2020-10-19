3AW
Tony Tardio celebrates the return of golf with goofy video

8 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

3AW newsreader Tony Tardio was thrilled about the announcement that Melburnians may play golf again.

He was so pleased he posted this goofy video on Instagram…

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Yay we can play golf again !!!!!!

A post shared by TonyTardio (@tony.tardio) on

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
