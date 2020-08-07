Tony Tardio’s recipe for osso bucco!

(NOTE: Before you panic, the not-so-socially distant photo above was taken pre-COVID!)

Given the demand for Tom Elliott’s recipe for flathead skewers, he’s decided to get a few more from other 3AW personalities!

Tony Tardio has shared his recipe for osso buco on 3AW Drive.

The newsreader said the recipe was given to him by his friend Sabina in Italy, who was taught by her mother, who was taught by her aunt.

“It is not the original Milanese recipe, but it is better!” Tony Tardio declared.

INGREDIENTS

four veal shanks.

white flour (to flour the meat)

1 knob of butter.

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil.

1 chopped onion.

1 celery stick.

two carrots.

1 glass of beef stock.

1 glass of dry white wine.

1 tablespoon of tomato paste.

black pepper and salt.

FOR THE GREMOLATA

chopped parsley.

chopped lemon zest.

garlic (some add anchovy)

METHOD

cut the ossobucco externally (to prevent them from curling during cooking); flour the shanks; prepare chopped onion, carrot, celery. large pan: heat butter with oil; add the floured ossibuchi and brown 3/4 minutes on each side remove the ossibuchi and brown the chopped vegetables put the ossobuchi back into the pan WITHOUT overlapping them salt and pepper blend with white wine evaporate wine add tomato add broth and cover with a lid over low heat cook for about 1 hour (depending on the thickness of the meat) and add broth if necessary the marrowbones are ready when the meat comes off the bone GREMOLATA: Chop parsley, garlic and lemon zest and add on the shanks 5 minutes before turning off.

You can eat it in combination with risotto with polenta, or with boiled or mashed potatoes.

I like to eat it with just bread and then do the “shoe”, which is putting bread on the end of a fork and dipping it in whats left on the plate after you have eaten all the osso bucco.

We often eat marrowbones only with a lot of bread with which to “make the shoe” or with boiled potatoes or mashed potatoes!

With risotto it is a real bomb! It is a very rich and tasty dish. I really like it.