Unhealthy, unethical and a bad role model: Chapel Street replaces Santa with sustainable, gym-going hipster 

The jolly, sleigh-riding Father Christmas of your childhood has been ditched for a ‘woke’ Santa in Melbourne’s inner-east.

Chapel Street has lambasted Saint Nicholas for being unhealthy, not being environmentally conscious, and dressing inappropriately for Australian weather.

So he’s been ditched and replaced by ‘Summer Santa’.

The politically correct Santa dresses in op shop clothing, does yoga and goes to the gym.

His reindeer have even been swapped out for an adopted dog.

General Manager of the Chapel Street Precinct, Chrissie Maus, said the new figure represents the changing times.

“At times when everything is evolving Santa Clause has stayed the same, but Chapel Street hasn’t and we’re just moving with the times,” she told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“He’s got himself a Chapel Street gym membership, and what a role model, he’s got himself into shape and he’s on Chapel Street showing our kids that is the best way to live our lives.

“We need to make sure we have a good role model for our kids and the Chapel Street precinct Summer Santa is that.”

Image: VladGans/Getty