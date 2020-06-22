3AW
Top cop Graham Ashton reveals his foodie ‘obsession’

7 hours ago
Ross and Kate

Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton won’t be short of things to do when he steps down from the top job next week.

Victoria’s outgoing top cop has a cooking “obsession” he loves so much that he does it competitively.

“We’ve been doing it for years but just more recently got into it much more seriously,” Mr Ashton revealed to 3AW’s Ross and Kate.

“It’s a very competitive business these days!

“We’re going alright!”

Press PLAY below to hear about Graham Ashton’s foodie obsession and his competitive cooking team.

