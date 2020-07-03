Top cop issues blunt warning to those in lockdown zones

At least seven people have been fined since stage three restrictions came into force.

It comes as Victoria’s top cop issued a stern warning to those in lockdown zones, saying police will take a more hardline approach to enforcing the shutdown in 36 suburbs than they did with the statewide shutdown earlier this year.

Speaking with Neil Mitchell, Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said five “criminals” were among those fined on the first day of lockdown.

They were allegedly found with drugs and weapons.

“They had no reason to be out and about so in addition to their criminal charges they got five infringements for not complying with the restrictions,” he said.

A female from a coronavirus hotspot was also fined after she was found armed with a hammer in the CBD.

She told police was “just chilling” with friends.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview