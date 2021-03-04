3AW
Top cop reveals one of the reasons why the snap lockdown closed the entire state

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Victoria’s top cop has revealed police advice to the state government prior to the snap five-day lockdown was a factor in the decision to shutdown the entire state, rather than just Melbourne.

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says he was consulted about whether a ‘ring of steel’ could be constructed around metropolitan Melbourne.

He says the resource demand to do so would have been “immense”, and it would have taken several days for police to set up checkpoints on the city fringe.

“It’s going to take a couple of days at least to get the infrastructure up, so you’re talking two or three days by the time we’re deployed,” he said.

“It wasn’t that it wasn’t feasible. It comes with complexities.”

Press PLAY below to see Shane Patton in the studio with Neil Mitchell.

Press PLAY below for more.

