Top cop Stuart Bateson charged over alleged leaks

A top-ranking police officer has been charged with leaking restricted information.

Commander Stuart Bateson has been suspended as he awaits a court appearance next month.

He joined the police force in 1987 and has served as a detective in organised crime, counter-terrorism and homicide.

The matter was first flagged on the Rumour File on Monday morning, and later fleshed out in The Age.

