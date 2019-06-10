3AW
Top cop Stuart Bateson charged over alleged leaks

7 hours ago
RUMOUR FILE UPDATE

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

A top-ranking police officer has been charged with leaking restricted information.

Commander Stuart Bateson has been suspended as he awaits a court appearance next month.

He joined the police force in 1987 and has served as a detective in organised crime, counter-terrorism and homicide.

The matter was first flagged on the Rumour File on Monday morning, and later fleshed out in The Age.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John update the Rumour File

