Top cop’s shock: Princes Freeway speedster picked up on acting chief’s first day

37 mins ago
Victoria’s fill-in chief roads cop has been left shaking his head after his first day in the job.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Mick Grainger was travelling from a meeting in Geelong with a fellow high-ranking officer when they were overtaken by a black Subaru Forester at high speed near Little River yesterday.

They followed the car as it merged in and out of traffic, reaching speeds of up to 155km/h.

They pulled over the driver on the Princes Freeway near Duncans Road at Werribee.

A Point Cook man, 41, had his car impounded and will be charged on summons with traffic-related charges.

“Regardless of rank, police are always on the road and will take action when there is potential danger to the community,” police said.

