Top detective under investigation over clash with divvy van police

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A high-ranking police officer is under investigation after clashing with a team of street police.

The Rumour File was this morning told a police member was found “overly refreshed” in the streets in the early hours of Sunday morning, with allegations he assaulted a fellow police officer and went home in the back of a divvy van.

3AW Breakfast has not confirmed whether alcohol played a role, but Victoria Police has confirmed “an incident” took place between an off-duty Detective Inspector and divisional van police members from Eastern Region in the early hours of Sunday, July 28.

The incident took place on the Burwood Highway in Wantirna.

Professional Standards Command is now investigation.