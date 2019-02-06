Top Melbourne trainer takes over Darren Weir’s property

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Darren Weir’s Ballarat property will be taken over by one of Melbourne’s top stables.

Ciaron Maher, currently ranked third in the Victorian training premiership, will move his joint operation with David Eustace from Caulfield, starting today.

Stewards announced they approved the transfer this morning, shortly after it was flagged on the Rumour File.

“We trust this morning’s announcement by the Ballarat Turf Club and Ciaron Maher Racing will be welcomed by those staff affected by Darren Weir’s disqualification and provide them with greater certainty about their immediate working future after a challenging week,” Racing Victoria boss Giles Thompson.

“In granting approval of this application, the stewards have advised all parties that they will continue to closely monitor both the requirements of the transfer and the adherence of Mr Weir to the terms of his disqualification.”

Maher had already been one of the big winners of Darren Weir’s downfall and four-year ban, taking on topline gallopers Extra Brut and Land Of Plenty.

While he is third on the Victorian premiership behind Weir and David Hayes with 69 winners, he has the best strike-rate (20.29 per cent) of all top ten trainers by a significant margin.

Tony McEvoy is next best with 17.37 per cent.