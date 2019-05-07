Top road cop wants more speed cameras on our roads

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Stephen Leane wants to see more speed cameras on the road.

Mr Leane hopes more speed cameras will help to reduce the increasing road toll which is up 67 deaths since this time last year, with 113 lives lost so far in 2019.

When asked whether he wants to see more speed cameras on the road, Mr Leane told Neil Mitchell “we need more, but we also need point-to-point cameras.”

Point-to-point speed cameras use a calculation based on the time it takes for a vehicle to travel from one camera to another to establish speed.

Mr Leane believes that putting up signs warning of speed cameras ahead, similar to those in New South Wales is an option that should be also considered.

“Let’s put some signs up if we need to and see if it makes a change,” he said.

Mr Leane told Neil Mitchell that the police will also be directing focus to those who don’t slow down when passing emergency vehicles.

“All we’re really asking you to do is slow down when you see flashing lights.”

