Top roads cop puts hoons on notice as West Gate Bridge burnout driver arrested

A driver who was filmed doing burnouts on the West Gate Bridge has been arrested and Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, Libby Murphy, has put other hoons on notice.

The alleged driver of a car filmed doing burnouts on top of the bridge on May 19 faces possible jail time over the incident.

“He’s been charged with not just what people would think are traffic offences, he’s been charged with conduct endangering life as well, which has an imprisonment period of 10 years,” Assistant Commissioner Libby Murphy told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

The man is set to appear at the Geelong Magistrates’ Court in November.

Ms Murphy warned other hoons they will be caught and they will be charged if they behave badly on the roads.

“If you’re in a car and behaving so poorly, we will make sure you are charged with the appropriate offences,” she said.

“If that means we’ll send you to jail then we’re happy to do that, if your behaviour is that bad.

“We will continue to track you down if you want to behave like an idiot.”

