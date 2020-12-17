3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top roads cop’s message to Victorians driving this Christmas period

4 hours ago
3AW Breakfast
Article image for Top roads cop’s message to Victorians driving this Christmas period

Victoria Police is urging drivers to take care on the roads this festive season.

Police have launched a road safety blitz, Operation Roadwise, as they brace for holiday travellers.

Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, L:ibby Murphy, says she expects a bumper holiday period on the roads.

“We know that people can’t travel overseas, we know that people are limited somewhat,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“You’ll see us out in force.

“Just go back to basics. Be polite on the roads. Work with us. Do not take any drugs. If you have a drink at all our suggestion to you is actually rideshare, taxi, do whatever it is to make sure you’re not behind the wheel.

“Don’t touch your mobile phone and obviously don’t speed.”

Press PLAY below for more.

3AW Breakfast
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332