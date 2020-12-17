Top roads cop’s message to Victorians driving this Christmas period

Victoria Police is urging drivers to take care on the roads this festive season.

Police have launched a road safety blitz, Operation Roadwise, as they brace for holiday travellers.

Assistant Commissioner for Road Policing, L:ibby Murphy, says she expects a bumper holiday period on the roads.

“We know that people can’t travel overseas, we know that people are limited somewhat,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“You’ll see us out in force.

“Just go back to basics. Be polite on the roads. Work with us. Do not take any drugs. If you have a drink at all our suggestion to you is actually rideshare, taxi, do whatever it is to make sure you’re not behind the wheel.

“Don’t touch your mobile phone and obviously don’t speed.”

