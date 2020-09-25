Top trends: An Instagram record breaker and an annual September tradition
As lockdown stretches on, we’re increasingly turning to social media for entertainment.
Here’s some of what’s been trending online this week.
Natural historian Sir David Attenborough has taken to Instagram
David Attenborough joined Instagram last night, and he’s already amassed 2.3 million followers!
His account is the fastest growing of all time. In the first four hours.
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we’re helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.
A very entertaining September 21 tradition
Every year for the past five years, comedian and screenwriter Demi Adejuyigbe has made a video on September 21, paying homage to the Earth, Wind and Fire disco hit.
The videos have got grander as the years have gone on… and this year’s involves a truck and a plane!
