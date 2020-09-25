3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Top trends: An Instagram record..

Top trends: An Instagram record breaker and an annual September tradition

6 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

As lockdown stretches on, we’re increasingly turning to social media for entertainment.

Here’s some of what’s been trending online this week.

Natural historian Sir David Attenborough has taken to Instagram 

David Attenborough joined Instagram last night, and he’s already amassed 2.3 million followers!

His account is the fastest growing of all time. In the first four hours.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we’re helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.

A post shared by A Life On Our Planet (@davidattenborough) on

A very entertaining September 21 tradition

Every year for the past five years, comedian and screenwriter Demi Adejuyigbe has made a video on September 21, paying homage to the Earth, Wind and Fire disco hit.

The videos have got grander as the years have gone on… and this year’s involves a truck and a plane!

Press PLAY below to watch the video.

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332