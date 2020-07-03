3AW
Top trends: The body in a suitcase + the crystal people want to eat

4 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

Things have got a little bizarre online this week, with many parts of the world still in lockdown.

Here’s some of what’s been trending:

  • A group of American teenagers claim they found a dead body in a suitcase

Randonautica, an app which generates random coordinates in an area and sends users to them, is becoming very popular among TikTok users, and some are posting videos of bizarre and downright scary things they’ve discovered.

One group of Seattle teens claim they found a body in a suitcase after following the coordinates on the app.

A body really was found in a suitcase in the area recently, but police have not confirmed if the discovery in the video (below) is that suitcase.

  • No one can believe how old fashion designer Vera Wang is

She’s 71!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

PRIDE Workout. 🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by Vera Wang (@verawang) on

  • People are desperate to eat a crystal that looks like a piece of fried chicken

  • We can’t get enough of Adele

Glastonbury Music Festival would have been this week, but it was called off due to the pandemic, so Adele’s 2016 headline act was rebroadcast in the BBC as part of a weekend showing classic sets from festivals past.

Adele watched her own performance and posted about it on Instagram, to the delight of her fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

5 ciders in 👌🏻

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

