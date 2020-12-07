‘Tornado’ hits country Victorian town in freak weather event

More than a dozen homes have been damaged after an apparent tornado ripped through Horsham on Sunday night.

“It was a very eventful night,” local resident Karl told 3AW Mornings.

The freak wind event hit around midnight, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Martin Tracey told 9News he heard a “mighty crash and a bang” before his bedroom window shattered, covering his sheets with glass.

“I pulled the sheets up over us and next thing … the window’s glass has landed on top of us,” he said.

He was left with cuts on his neck and arms but avoided serious injury.

