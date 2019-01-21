Touch-free zone: Push for a total phone ban while driving

Even the slightest touch of your mobile phone or iPad while driving could soon be off limits.

Drivers are currently allowed to touch their devices to make or accept phone calls, play music or use GPS — if the device is in a cradle.

The National Transport Commission believes even that sort of distraction could prove deadly and is due to deliver its final recommendations in November.

Elvira Lazar from the RACV agrees the laws should be more specific.

“Essentially, if you’re diverting your attention form the road, anything you’re doing is going to be distracting, so we want people to avoiding touching their phones under any circumstances,” she told Ross and John.

