Touching tribute: Grieving family creates shrine for beloved lost pooch

A South Yarra family have created a touching tribute for their lost pet.

Charlie, a two-year cross between a Maltese and King Charles Cavalier, was hit and killed after he escaped and ran across a road near Fawkner Park.

Following the devastating news, the family’s 18-year-old daughter created a shrine outside their home.

Mother Caroline Ralph-Smith told Neil Mitchell the shrine’s creation was a way for the family to let residents know what had occurred.

“All of our children were very upset but our daughter was particularly upset,” she said.

“Because we live close to a school and a lot of people go past, we would often come home to people chatting to Charlie.

“We knew a lot of people were familiar with him so my daughter felt really strongly that she wanted to make sure everybody knew and make everyone aware (what had happened).

She told Neil the response from the community had been “heartwarming”.

“It’s really lovely to know it wasn’t just us that he touched,” she said.

“It’s helped a lot – we live in South Yarra which is fairly inner city so you don’t actually spent a lot of time stopping and talking to people.

“These notes have given us such a lovely feeling of the community.”

Click PLAY to hear more with Neil Mitchell