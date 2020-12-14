Tour guide says tourists ‘regularly’ jump barrier at site of tragic Grampians death

Image: 9News

Just days after the tragic death of a 38-year-old Rosy Loomba, there are reports that tourists are again climbing railing at the popular Grampians clifftop lookout where she fell to her death.

Ms Loomba scaled the barrier at Boroka Lookout before she fell more than 80 metres to her death on Saturday.

Grampians Trike Tours guide, Graham Wood, who visits the site four or five times a week, says he commented that there would be a tragedy at the lookout just hours before the tragedy.

“We were there on the Saturday just before this event happened and we commented to each other that someone is going to fall off it someday,” he told Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott.

“That’s what happened.”

Mr Wood said tourists will always find their way around railing, but a plaque commemorating those who’ve fallen to their death may stop daredevil visitors from walking out to the ledge.

“I think perhaps a history of the people who have died falling from this particular area … how may that’s happened to, would be some sort of deterrent to people doing it.”

