Tourism battle: The sunshine state’s got Victoria in its sights

There’s a new push in Queensland to make it the number one tourism destination in Australia — and the focus isn’t the beaches.

Tourism groups are hopeful the northerners can jump ahead of Victoria and New South Wales by attracting more international and domestic tourists.

The chief executive of the Queensland Tourism Industry Council, Daniel Gschwind, told Ross and John the capital city, Brisbane, was the new focus.

“It’s incredible how the city has involved over the last few years,” he said.

“It has so much to offer culturally, food-wise, entertainment-wise — well worth visiting and revisiting and enjoy what the urban environment has to offer.”

