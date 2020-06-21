Tourism heavyweight still backing borders to re-open July 10

(Image: Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk)

A tourism heavyweight thinks Queensland will still open its borders to tourists despite Victoria’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

“The mail was pretty strong that around the 10th of July they were going to open their border to everybody,” Simon Westaway, executive director of the Australian Tourism Industry Council, told Ross and John this morning.

“I think it still will be (July 10), but I think the most disappointing thing is the sabre-rattling coming out of places like Queensland, who absolutely need Victorians going there.

“It’s a bit interesting to find the whole of Melbourne (considered the coronavirus capital) when in essence there’s only five or six local government areas in which there’s a concern about.

“It doesn’t quite equate.

“The (tourism) industry is prepared and ready, and it needs the people.

“We can’t keep fooling around here.”

Click PLAY for the full interview