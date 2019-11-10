Tourism slump: Regional Victoria has Australia’s second worst tourism market

Tourism is booming in Melbourne, but regional Victoria is missing out.

Despite regional Victoria boasting sights like the Great Ocean Road and the Yarra Valley, the state’s regional tourism market performs worse than all other states and territories, except for the ACT.

Tourists visiting Victoria spend an average of 36 cents per dollar in regional areas, compared to a nationwide average of 47 cents.

Chief Executive of the Victorian Tourism Council, Felicia Mariani, said the poor regional spend is at odds with Victoria’s boom.

“Tourism is performing extremely well in Victoria, overall,” she told 3AW’s Ross and John.

“We are the second highest performing state when it comes to our overall numbers and our overall spend.”

Victoria relies heavily on the Chinese market for tourism spending.

“China, from an international perspective, is our number one market,” Ms Mariani said.

“The spend from a Chinese visitor is worth more than the next nine international markets behind them.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Tagliatella Style