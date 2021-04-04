3AW
Tourists across Victoria left frustrated over Easter long weekend

8 hours ago
3aw mornings
Article image for Tourists across Victoria left frustrated over Easter long weekend

Tourists have been left frustrated across Victoria over the Easter long weekend, with many restaurants, cafes and stores closing their doors.

Wes Lambert, CEO of Restaurants and Catering Australia, said many businesses chose to stay shut because high penalty rates made opening unprofitable.

He said it was an issue even prior to COVID-19.

“It’s always been difficult,” he said.

“The restaurant award and the Fair Work Act certainly place a lot of pressure on businesses that have a lot of casual staff.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

News
News
