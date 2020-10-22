Town on city fringe reunited under regional Victorian rules

(Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty)

The entire town of Little River is now officially aligned with regional Victoria.

Little River was the only town divided by the border line between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Some residents in the town had been forced to abide by Melbourne’s stricter lockdown rules, whilst some of their neighbours were subject to the more relaxed regional Victorian restrictions.

But the border line through Little River has now officially been adjusted to go around the community, rather than through it.

The changes mean all Little River residents now come under the regional Victorian restrictions.