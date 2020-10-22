3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Town on city fringe reunited under regional Victorian rules

2 hours ago
3AW News

(Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty)

The entire town of Little River is now officially aligned with regional Victoria.

Little River was the only town divided by the border line between metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria.

Some residents in the town had been forced to abide by Melbourne’s stricter lockdown rules, whilst some of their neighbours were subject to the more relaxed regional Victorian restrictions.

But the border line through Little River has now officially been adjusted to go around the community, rather than through it.

The changes mean all Little River residents now come under the regional Victorian restrictions.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332