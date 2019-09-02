Toyota’s done their job so you can do yours

Sponsored content

Recruitment is an important step when starting or growing your business.

Hiring the right people in the right role can go a long way to building a successful and long-lasting business.

When deciding to employ someone, you need to determine what you want the employee to do and what skills you require them to have.

Taking on an apprentice — whether part-time, full-time or while they’re at school — can provide your business with real benefits.

For example, you may be eligible to receive business incentives.

Bringing a car into the workforce is no different.

Thankfully, Toyota’s done their job to make yours easy.

In Toyota’s legendary workhorse range, every van and ute has been designed to meet a variety of unique needs, all while having the same incredible Toyota strengths in common.

ALL NEW HIACE

Redesigned from the ground up. Along with a bold new exterior, it also features the latest Toyota Safety Sense technologies, heaps more space and two engine options, petrol and turbo diesel.

HILUX

The ultimate Aussie ute. Not only does it come in three different cab styles, you can also choose from a range of options from the hard-working WorkMate & SR through to the Rugged X.

LANDCRUISER 70

Built tough for any terrain, the LandCruiser 70 makes light work of the toughest job. It comes with bright halogen headlamps and a 4.5L V8 turbo-diesel engine, making it one of the most capable in the workhorse range.

Ready to get to work?

