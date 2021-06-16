3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trade Minister hails UK free trade deal as a win for farmers

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Trade Minister hails UK free trade deal as a win for farmers

Federal Trade Minister Dan Tehan has hailed the in-principle free trade agreement with the United Kingdom as a win for farmers.

The deal was struck at a working dinner between Prime Minster Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after months of negotiations.

It’s the UK’s first free trade deal since Brexit.

“What this has done for our agricultural producers is a real win,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“Immediate access in rice, sugar, beef, lamb and dairy products, and that’s something we’ve been fighting for for over 50 years.”

The deal is expected to be officially signed on July 1.

Click PLAY to hear more below

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332