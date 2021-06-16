Trade Minister hails UK free trade deal as a win for farmers

Federal Trade Minister Dan Tehan has hailed the in-principle free trade agreement with the United Kingdom as a win for farmers.

The deal was struck at a working dinner between Prime Minster Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after months of negotiations.

It’s the UK’s first free trade deal since Brexit.

“What this has done for our agricultural producers is a real win,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“Immediate access in rice, sugar, beef, lamb and dairy products, and that’s something we’ve been fighting for for over 50 years.”

The deal is expected to be officially signed on July 1.

