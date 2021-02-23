3AW
Trade union boss concerned by government’s ‘dob-keeper’ hotline

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Trade union boss concerned by government’s ‘dob-keeper’ hotline

The Australian Council of Trade Unions president says she’s not comfortable with a new government hotline that calls on businesses to ‘dob in’ people on welfare who refuse jobs.

Michele O’Neil told Neil Mitchell it was misguided.

“It’s the wrong focus,” she said.

While many business owners have expressed frustration at being unable to fill jobs, the ACTU president said that wasn’t what the “facts” revealed.

“What we are worried about is that there is not enough jobs for the number of people who are out of work,” she said.

“There are two million people in Australia right now who don’t have a job or don’t have enough hours and they’re doing it really tough.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

Picture by Getty iStock

