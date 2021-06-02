Trade union boss is in no doubt who’s to blame for Victoria’s lockdown

Sally McManus says the federal government has let Australia down and is entirely to blame for Victoria’s current lockdown.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary told Neil Mitchell it was “100 per cent” on the federal government and comments from Tim Pallas, where he said Victorians felt “abandoned” by their national leaders, were on the money.

“The fact there is no support when they’re the ones responsible for hotel quarantine, they’re the ones responsible for the vaccine rollout … Last year, it was fair enough to say that nobody knew what to do in a pandemic and everybody was coping and there was a level of forgiveness – this time, it was all foreseeable,” McManus told Neil Mitchell.

“We all knew what we had to do to stop this happening and the government hasn’t done their job.

“I do think the federal government is responsible for this situation.”

McManus said she was gobsmacked the federal government still hadn’t built purpose-built quarantine facilities.

(Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images)