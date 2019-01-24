Tradie injured in Docklands apartment fire

A man has been injured in a fire at a Docklands apartment.

The blaze started on one of the balconies of the apartments in a Docklands Drive tower that is still under construction.

A worker is believed to have been injured while attempting to extinguish the blaze, which started about 8am.

MFB firefighters brought the fire under control within about 20 minutes.

The cause is thought to be related to an air conditioning unit.

It comes just one day after the MFB issued a warning about fires linked to cooling systems.

Melbourne has seen 218 cooler-related fires in the past three years.