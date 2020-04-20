3AW
One person dead in 90mins of Princes Freeway chaos

14 mins ago
LATEST NEWS

A person has died after a truck collided with a car in one of two crashes on the Princess Freeway this morning.

The Princes Freeway is completely closed out-bound and partly closed in-bound after two crashes in close proximity within less than two hours of each other.

In the most serious smash, there was a collision soon before the Kororoit Creek Road out-bound exit ramp between a truck and car.

All Geelong-bound lanes are blocked with traffic stagnant back to Millers Roads.

Drivers have been asked to consider using the M80 Ring Road, Boundary Road and Fitzgerald Road to return to the Princes Freeway.

Meanwhile, there was a second crash between two cars Melbourne-bound, that caused the closure of a middle lane.

