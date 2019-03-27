Traffic chaos: Nepean Hwy cyclist fighting for life amid shocking morning on Melbourne roads

FIRST ON 3AW BREAKFAST

A female cyclist is fighting for life after a collision on the Nepean Highway in a shocking morning on Melbourne’s roads.

Melbourne long list of morning prangs below

The cyclist was hit about 5.45am near the Chelsea train station.

She was taken to The Alfred in a critical condition.

The Nepean Hwy has been closed in both directions, with motorists urged to take the Mornington Peninsula Freeway instead.

A 28-year-old Parkdale man has been arrested, after police say he drove away from the scene.

It is believed a white utility struck a cyclist on the Nepean Highway near Chelsea Road about 5.40am.

The man was arrested in Broadmeadows and the car was located in Seaford about 8.15am.

LONG LIST OF PRANGS

The Chelsea incident is the most major of several crashes 3AW Breakfast has reported around Melbourne this morning.

A head-on smash on Police Road at Eastlink in Mulgrave is affecting travel in all directions

Toorak Rd was closed east-bound at Punt Rd due to a car crashing into a tram (pictured above)

A crash on Belgrave-Hallam Road near the Princes Hwy affecting north-bound traffic

A truck hit the Newmarket Bridge at Flemington smashing debris across the road

A caller to Ross and John said a crash between a truck and car has caused chaos on Westall Road, city-bound

Car and truck incident inbound on the Western Ring Road, near the Calder overpass.

The right-hand lane closed on the M80 Ring Road near Keilor Park Drive due to a collision between a car and cement truck.