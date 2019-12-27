Traffic pain for Melbourne’s west with summer construction blitz

Motorists can expect delays and a chaotic summer on the roads in Melbourne’s west with a number of major transport projects and construction work planned.

Acting Premier Jacinta Allan told Nick McCallum on 3AW Drive the work will continue until mid-February.

She said there were three big projects underway including the widening of the West Gate Freeway from 8 to 12 lanes, western roads upgrades and ongoing maintenance of the West Gate Bridge.

“Over the coming few weeks, and into mid-February there will be some disruptions particularly with the widening of the West Gate Freeway works which will see a number of on and off ramps to the West Gate Freeway will need to be closed as they go under a major reconstruction as part of this project,” she said.

“We are expecting up to 30 minute delays and we would like to encourage people to plan ahead.”

For more information and specific dates for the planned disruptions over summer, visit bigbuild.vic.gov.au.

Real-time traffic conditions are available at traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au or via the VicTraffic mobile app.

