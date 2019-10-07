Traffic warning: Extinction Rebellion protesters to target morning peak — somewhere

Climate protesters camped in Carlton Gardens are planning to shutdown a city intersection this morning — but they won’t say which one.

The normally idyllic gardens, which corner Victoria and Rathdowne streets, look more like a mini-music festival this morning with about 30 tents dotted around the park, as well as trestle tables and banners.

The extinction rebellion demonstrators have reportedly promised the City of Melbourne they’ll pack up the tents during the day.

Yesterday, 10 protesters were arrested for shutting down Flinders Street.

A symbol of the bloodshed, activists say has been caused by climate change @ExtinctionR @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/7qRT1bQGPD — Stefanie Waclawik (@StefWaclawik) October 7, 2019

Two were charged, and one did not to seek bail.

Today more of the same is expected somewhere in the city during the morning peak, but the exact location hasn’t yet been made public.

Click PLAY to hear Ross and John cross to 3AW reporter Pat Mitchell at Carlton Gardens this morning