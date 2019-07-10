‘Tragedy’: Disabled man killed by pet dog, wife in hospital

A man has been mauled to death and his wife seriously injured after their pet dog turned on them at Mill Park overnight.

Police were called about 6.40pm and were forced to shoot the dog, believed to be an American Staffordshire Terrier.

It was then seized by council rangers.

The killed man, aged in his 60s, was a disability pensioner who used a wheelchair.

He died at the scene. His wife remains in hospital.

Neighbour Daniella called police when she heard her neighbour crying out for help.

Her two children climbed the fence and attempted to distract the attacking dog.

“They used the hose to distract the dog. The dog was distracted for about 30 to 40 seconds, but he went back to the male victim, then he attacked the lady,” she told 3AW’s Tony Jones.

Daniella said she’s in shock after witnessing the violent mauling.

“I can’t believe what happened,” she said.

“It could happen to anyone. I love animals but now I’m a bit scared.”

She said the dog had previously been well behaved.

“I hadn’t heard that dog barking … I never heard any abnormal noises from that house.”

Another neighbour, Frank Pansino, told 3AW it’s a “tragedy” that he had feared would one day happen.

A neighbour of a disability pensioner mauled to death by his pet dog at Mill Park last night says he had feared the dog would one day turn violent. “Junior” the American Staffordshire Terrier also attacked the victim’s wife before being shot by police. @3AW693 pic.twitter.com/QIGwktbOfg — Pat Mitchell (@patty_mitchell) July 10, 2019

Press PLAY below for the full interview with Daniella.