Tragic development in search for missing Timboon woman Rosie McLean

The family of Timboon grandmother Rosie McLean have thanked community members who searched for her over 11 days in regional Victoria.

The 84-year-old went missing on June 10.

Her family searched desperately, even paying for a plane to search from the air.

But in a Facebook post overnight, her daughter Susan updated followers saying “Mum has been found this afternoon, unfortunately not in time”.

Ms McLean’s daughter says her mothers dog, Bindi, stayed with her until they were found and they take some comfort in that knowledge.

Police are yet confirm if a body found beside a burnt-out vehicle at Wickliffe, between Dunkeld and Lake Bolac, yesterday afternoon is the missing woman.