Tragic start to long weekend as two motorcyclists killed on Victorian roads

27 mins ago
3AW News
Article image for Tragic start to long weekend as two motorcyclists killed on Victorian roads

The Easter long weekend has got of to a tragic start, with two road fatalities in two separate accidents.

A motorcyclist was struck by a car near the junction of Mt Baw Baw Tourist Road and Yarra Junction-Noojee Road in Piedmont just before 6.30pm.

The rider of the motorbike died at the scene.

The driver of the car involved was not injured and is assisting police with their investigation.

Meanwhile, motorcyclist collided with a Holden Colorado at Thomson at about 1.10pm yesterday.

The rider of the motorbike sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the Holden Colorado, a 40-year-old Wonthaggi man, was not injured.

There have been 61 deaths on Victorian roads this year.

 

 

