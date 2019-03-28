Trailer with circus gear inside stolen from Melbourne’s west

An advertising trailer containing circus gear has been stolen from a street in Melbourne’s west.

The Silver’s Circus trailer was parked on the roundabout at the intersection of Kororoit Creek Road and Grieve Parade in Altona when it disappeared over the weekend.



Domenic Gasser, director and acrobat at Silver’s told Tom Elliott they haven’t seen it since last Friday.

“It’s about 20ft long by 8ft high, you can’t miss it,” he said.

“The advertising is worth a fortune.”

