Train driver injured after rocks thrown at moving freight train in Tyabb

THE RUMOUR FILE

A train driver has been injured after rocks were thrown at a moving freight train south east of Melbourne overnight.

During the Rumour File this morning, Ross and John were told a steel train in the south-east was brought to a halt last night by stone-throwing youths.

It’s believed the driver was injured and train damaged and left at Tyabb railway station.

Police confirmed they are investigating the incident which occurred about 9pm last night.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where the man had injuries to the upper body.

He was taken to Frankston Hospital in a stable condition.

PTV say a relief driver arrived at 1am and moved the train on from Tyabb Railway station.

Luba Grigorovitch from the Rail, Tram and Bus Union told 3AW Breakfast the behaviour by these young people is totally unacceptable.

“It’s very unfortunate, the train was going along and it seems some young people have thrown some rocks through the train windows,” Luba said.

“To think anyone’s been silly enough to throw rocks at any moving vehicle is unacceptable.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

Image: Tyabb station (Google Maps)