Train driver slams on brakes to save drink-driver on tracks

A drink-driver at Essendon has had a narrow miss with a train in one of two incidents that have prompted a warning from police.

The driver of an approaching train potentially saved the woman’s life when he slammed on the brakes after noticing the car on train tracks.

Police say the car driver, a 60-year-old woman, had lost control of her car in the station’s car park and somehow ended in the path of the train about midnight.

Trains on the Craigieburn line were suspended for some time while the vehicle was removed.

The car driver, from Essendon, later blew an alleged blood-alcohol reading of 0.105.

Her licence was suspended, her car was towed, and she will be charged on summons with drink and careless driving offences.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a vehicle rollover in the Burnley tunnel.

The car rolled twice before coming to rest on its roof in the Burnley tunnel about 11.20pm.

The driver still in hospital this morning but his injuries not life-threatening.

Both incidents prompting renewed warnings from police ahead of the Australia Day long weekend.

Police are set to saturate the roads from today as part of Operation Amity, with a strong focus on drink- and drug-driving.