Train pain and the load blocking a major road

It’s been a painful Monday for Melburnian commuters on both rail and road.

EastLink has been out of action for most of the afternoon after a truck carrying potentially dangerous gas cylinders rolled.

It shut EastLink at the Monash Freeway.

Meanwhile, there’s been plenty of pain for those catching the train.

The Cranbourne and Pakenham lines have been suspended due to a train fault.

Buses have replaced trains but are struggling to keep up with demand.

Metro advised commuters to find another way home if possible.

Several other lines have been impacted by delays.

