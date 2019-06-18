Train station bashing: Sly predicts more trouble for family of alleged thugs

The father of the alleged Heyington thugs could be facing legal trouble of his own, according to Sly of the Underworld.

Jared Pilgren launched a foul tirade against police after the arrest of his sons, Jay and Isaiah Stephens, for the alleged assault on Assistant Commissioner Chris O’Neill.

Mr Pilgren threatened the assistant commissioner, police and others who said negative things about his sons on Facebook, stating “attack mine, god help yours”.

Sly questioned the wisdom of that tactic.

“How do you think that’s going to work for you, dad?” Sly asked.

“I think pretty badly”.

Ross Stevenson asked if Mr Pilgren could be charged with threats to kill for his comments.

Sly, a veteran of crime reporting, said “he should and will”.

The boys also discuss the results of the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission’s Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program, which established Australians spent $9.3 billion on drugs, including speed, ice and heroin.

