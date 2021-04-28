3AW
Tram derails at CBD intersection after smash with concrete truck

2 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Tram derails at CBD intersection after smash with concrete truck

A tram has derailed on the corner of Collins and Exhibition streets in the CBD.

The tram came off the rails after colliding with a cement truck.

Department of Transport’s Andrew Crook says the intersection is closed.

“A lot of drama going on down there,” he told Dee Dee.

“We’ve got Fire Rescue Victoria, paramedics, police and of course Yarra Trams crews to hopefully get that tram back on the rails.”

Route 11, 12, 48 and 109 trams are experiencing delays and diverting around the area.

Press PLAY below for more

Image: Department of Transport

