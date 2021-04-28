Tram derails at CBD intersection after smash with concrete truck

A tram has derailed on the corner of Collins and Exhibition streets in the CBD.

The tram came off the rails after colliding with a cement truck.

Department of Transport’s Andrew Crook says the intersection is closed.

“A lot of drama going on down there,” he told Dee Dee.

“We’ve got Fire Rescue Victoria, paramedics, police and of course Yarra Trams crews to hopefully get that tram back on the rails.”

Route 11, 12, 48 and 109 trams are experiencing delays and diverting around the area.

Due to a disruption in Collins Street near Exhibition Street:

– Route 11, 12, 48 and 109 trams are delayed. — Yarra Trams (@yarratrams) April 28, 2021

Image: Department of Transport