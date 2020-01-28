Tram strike leaves tennis fans and tourists stranded

The nine-month stoush between Yarra Trams and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union continues, with drivers across the network to stop work until 2pm today (Tuesday).

A listener has emailed 3AW’s Neil Mitchell reporting “bewildered tourists” being tossed off trams at the nearest stop when the strike began at 10am.

Yarra Trams CEO Julien Dehornoy has assured the travelling public there will be adequate tram replacement services, including more than 80 shuttle buses to the Australian Open.

However, those buses are “nowhere to be found” according to 3AW reporter Sarah Vanin. Many have opted to walk or catch a train to Melbourne Arena instead.

Mr Dehornoy told Neil he was ‘frustrated’ by the timing of the strike, which he says relates to the number of part-time positions on the network.

“Obviously we share the pain of the passengers, and we’re very frustrated because we think at this time of the discussion it’s absolutely unnecessary that there is this action.”

The strike from 10am to 2pm will be repeated on Thursday (30 January).

Press PLAY below for more.

Image: Prisma by Dukas / Getty