Tram strikes set to cause Grand Prix weekend pain

It will be harder to get to next month’s Formula 1 Grand Prix than usual, with tram strikes set to cause problems for commuters.

The Rail Tram and Bus Union has confirmed they’ll be striking for four hours on each of the four days of the Albert Park event.

Another two days will be impacted by the strikes, as well.

The action follows strikes that were held during the Australian Open.

Workers are concerned about a plan to increase the number of part time staff, with union boss Luba Grigorovitch saying that will lead to a multi-million dollar cut in allowances for existing tram drivers.

Tom Elliott spoke with 3AW’s state politics reporter, James Talia, to find out more on Wednesday.

