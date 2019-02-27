Trams already cancelled as network braces for disruptions in hot weather

The hot weather will test the state’s tram network with a number of services already changed or cancelled.

Melbourne is expecting temperatures above 35° for the next three days, prompting

Route 30 has been shut down.

Route 78: Buses replace trams between North Richmond and Balaclava.

Route 82: Buses replace trams between Moonee Ponds and Footscray

Route 12: Trams divert via La Trobe Street between St Vincent’s Plaza and Batman Park. Passengers will have to switch to Route 11 or Route 109 at St Vincent’s Plaza for Collins St.

In hot weather, Yarra Trams advises passengers to carry water, although travel “in the hottest part of the day” and allow extra time in case of disruptions.

Shadow Public Transport Minister David Davis called for action.

“This is not good enough,” he said.

“I think it’s about time the Premier and his Transport Minister came up with a better solution than just cancelling trams.”