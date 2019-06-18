Trans community says new legislation will make ‘huge difference’

The transgender community and advocates have welcomed legislative reform that, if passed, will allow them to choose their birth certificate gender as male, female or another non-binary option.

The state Labor government reintroduced the bill to parliament this week.

Victorians will no longer need surgery to change gender on their birth certificate.

“If and when this legislation is passed, it’ll make a huge difference,” Aram Hosie told Tom Elliott.

