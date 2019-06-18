3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Trans community says new legislation..

Trans community says new legislation will make ‘huge difference’

40 mins ago
3aw drive

The transgender community and advocates have welcomed legislative reform that, if passed, will allow them to choose their birth certificate gender as male, female or another non-binary option.

The state Labor government reintroduced the bill to parliament this week.

Victorians will no longer need surgery to change gender on their birth certificate.

“If and when this legislation is passed, it’ll make a huge difference,” Aram Hosie told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332