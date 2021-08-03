3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Transgender woman and retired athlete..

Transgender woman and retired athlete responds to historic Olympic moment

1 hour ago
dee dee dunleavy
Article image for Transgender woman and retired athlete responds to historic Olympic moment

A transgender woman and retired athlete has reacted with pride after watching Laurel Hubbard compete in the weightlifting at the Olympic games.

She became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the games in history.

“It meant a lot to me, and a lot to trans people around the world,” Kirsti Miller told 3AW Afternoons.

“I think it was a great day for women’s sport.”

Press PLAY below to hear Kirsti explain why it’s so important

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

dee dee dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332