Transgender woman and retired athlete responds to historic Olympic moment

A transgender woman and retired athlete has reacted with pride after watching Laurel Hubbard compete in the weightlifting at the Olympic games.

She became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the games in history.

“It meant a lot to me, and a lot to trans people around the world,” Kirsti Miller told 3AW Afternoons.

“I think it was a great day for women’s sport.”

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)