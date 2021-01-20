3AW
Transgender woman Kirsti Miller opens up to Dee Dee

3 hours ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Transgender woman Kirsti Miller opens up to Dee Dee

Transgender woman Kirsti Miller has opened up to Dee Dee in a revealing interview about the process of transitioning, her relationship with Sam Newman and the pitfalls of social media.

Ms Miller says despite society changing “in the real world” for the better in the past ten years, it’s become harder to be a transgender woman today because of social media.

“The last two years have probably been the hardest of my twenty years living as an openly out, transgender person, and I believe a lot of that comes from the same sex marriage debate,” she told Dee Dee on 3AW Afternoons.

“Social media has really made things a lot nastier.”

Click PLAY to hear the revealing interview below

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
